Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Clay, Franklin, Kearney, Nuckolls, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Clay; Franklin; Kearney; Nuckolls; Webster SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN CLAY...NORTHWESTERN NUCKOLLS...NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN...NORTHERN WEBSTER...ADAMS AND SOUTHEASTERN KEARNEY COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM CDT At 901 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Holstein, or 18 miles southwest of Hastings, moving east at 40 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Holstein around 905 PM CDT. Roseland around 915 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Ayr, Glenvil and Inland. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for south central Nebraska.