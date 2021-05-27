Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Kansas...and southwestern Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Red Willow The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Red Willow County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 901 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lebanon, or 20 miles northeast of Oberlin, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Red Willow County. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Kansas...and southwestern Nebraska. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH