Flood Advisory issued for Lamb by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lamb FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE AND EAST CENTRAL LAMB COUNTIES At 901 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Olton, Halfway and Fieldton.alerts.weather.gov