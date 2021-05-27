Severe Weather Statement issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:12:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; St. Marys THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ANNE ARUNDEL NORTHEASTERN ST. MARYS AND CALVERT COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sterling Virginia.