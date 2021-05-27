63% of B2B Buyers Now Make Procurement Decisions Quicker Than Pre-Pandemic, New ARPR Research Concludes

A year ago, we were in the midst of an international emergency. Little did we know then that a year later we’d still be maneuvering through that same emergency. While we may not know what our world will look like a year from now, we know it won’t look the same as it did in early 2020; nor should it. If this past year has taught us anything, it’s that seemingly impossible change is possible when the disruption is significant enough and the consequences are high enough.