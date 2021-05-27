Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

63% of B2B Buyers Now Make Procurement Decisions Quicker Than Pre-Pandemic, New ARPR Research Concludes

By PRWeb
SFGate
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. ARPR, an award-winning tech PR agency at the epicenter of the future of PR, today released the industry’s first set of data that reveals how COVID-19 impacted the way corporations buy and sell software - and glimpses of how these behavioral and organizational shifts might persist long after the pandemic is over. The research, entitled ARPR’s 3rd Annual Tech Marketing Data Report: Post-Pandemic B2B Sales Environment, surveyed 75 tech sales representatives and 99 CIOs and CTOs from enterprise brands, growth-stage companies and startups alike. The full report can be downloaded for free by clicking here.

www.sfgate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B2b Marketing#Procurement#Sales Representatives#Marketing Strategies#New Arpr Research#Prweb#Arpr Arpr#Small Agency Of The Year
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Instagram
Related
EconomyThe Drum

How the pandemic has transformed B2B marketing forever

Business-to-business marketing is becoming increasingly indistinguishable from consumer marketing, a trend further accelerated by the pandemic. What new tactics are B2B marketers are employing? Have we finally reached the moment where B2B sales and marketing are working together? And what old tactics need to be reconsidered. There are lots of questions to be answered during this pivotal moment.
MarketsForbes

Understanding The Changing B2B Buyer Journey

Lilah Raynor, CEO & Founder of Logica Research, helping organizations use research to engage customers & improve people's financial lives. Many people are talking about the drastic changes to the consumer purchase journey due to Covid-19, but consumers aren’t the only ones changing the way they approach buying decisions. Transformation is also happening to purchase paths in the business-to-business (B2B) sector. As the CEO of a market research company, I've witnessed many of these changes.
EconomyJeffbullas's Blog

How to Influence C-Level Decision Makers in B2B Marketing

Connecting with a B2B company’s C-Level decision makers shortens the sales cycle and helps earn a fast profit, which is every salesperson’s objective. C-level executives are the ultimate decision-makers, so it is important to schedule, implement, and master tactics that include selling to them. In B2B marketing, about 64% of...
Internetcips.org

Most buyers 'prefer e-procurement over traditional purchasing'

Nine in 10 (91%) procurement professionals prefer e-procurement over traditional purchasing, according to a survey. Amazon Business’s report found 85% of buyers were forced to move more procurement online because of the Covid-19 pandemic. But 96% of those said they anticipated continuing to do more purchasing online, even after pre-pandemic business functions resumed.
Public Healthamericancityandcounty.com

A call to action: Moving procurement past its pre-pandemic mindset

A year ago, we were in the midst of an international emergency. Little did we know then that a year later we’d still be maneuvering through that same emergency. While we may not know what our world will look like a year from now, we know it won’t look the same as it did in early 2020; nor should it. If this past year has taught us anything, it’s that seemingly impossible change is possible when the disruption is significant enough and the consequences are high enough.
Economymediapost.com

B2B Headbangers: Buyers List Their Main Frustrations

Vendors of B2B email services could be facing sales issues as buyers turn to ecommerce, judging by “No more excuses: the time for digital transformation is now,” a study by Avionos. Of the companies polled, 90% will change suppliers if a firm’s digital channel can’t meet their needs — up...
Public HealthThe Journal

Procurement Shifts Online as a Result of Pandemic

Across all sectors, including K–12 and higher education, procurement is making a big shift toward online, propelled in large part by the pandemic. Some 85% of organizations report they pushed more of their procurement to digital as a direct result fo the pandemic, and 96% of those expect to continue doing so beyond the pandemic, according to a report released this week.
Cell PhonesSFGate

Study: 90% of B2B Buyers Will Turn to A Competitor If A Suppliers Digital Channel Doesn't Meet Their Needs

CHICAGO (PRWEB) June 14, 2021. Today, Avionos, which designs and implements marketing and commerce solutions, releases its fourth annual B2B commerce report, "No More Excuses: The Time for B2B Digital Transformation is Now." The report highlights the impact of the pandemic on the acceleration of B2B organizations’ digital transformation and how it raised buyer expectations for eCommerce experiences.
Internetfreightwaves.com

Most B2B businesses plan to expand online buying post-pandemic

More businesses are looking to ramp up their online procurement processes, according to an Amazon Business survey released Monday. The survey, covering an equal mix of 500 business-to-business (B2B) sellers and buyers, found that 85% said COVID-19 has resulted in an acceleration of their move to online procurement and 96% said that will continue post-pandemic.
Businessamericancityandcounty.com

Amazon Business releases first B2B ecommerce report, highlighting e-procurement

Amazon Business has released its first 2021 B2B Ecommerce in Evolution Report, which examines the transformation B2B e-procurement has undergone in recent years. The report shares B2B trends and insights from U.S. procurement professionals across industries and fields including government, education, health care and commercial industries. Amazon Business surveyed 250...
Technologytoprankblog.com

B2B Marketing News: Brand Social Media Expectations Study, Google Postpones Cookie Changes, & B2B Buyer Behavior Report

Google delays blocking third-party cookies in Chrome until 2023. Google has announced that it will postpone its previously-announced abandonment of third-party tracking cookies in its Chrome web browser, a change that will now not take place until 2023, the search giant has revealed. The postponement has given marketers additional time to work on and implement alternative tracking methods. The Verge.
Economyhbr.org

The New Rules of B2B Lead Generation

At the beginning of 2020, it was the norm for any respectable technology industry leader in business to business (B2B) sales to spend upwards of 80% of their time on the road and with clients. They would be on continuous lookout for new prospects and qualified leads through face-to-face interactions, taking potential clients to sporting events and chatting them up at annual conferences. Ironically, given the industry, not much science or tech was behind the development of pipelines or closing the deal.
Industrystrategicsourceror.com

How can procurement decision-makers succeed in 2021?

The past year-plus has provided a lot of challenges for businesses of all types, but there are few (if any) sectors where that's more true than in procurement. Supply chains were snarled, deliveries pushed back or canceled outright and headaches became increasingly common. Now, as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to wane nationwide, procurement pros need to consider how they can put their best foot forward for the second half of 2021 — and beyond.
Economypremise.com

Merging Quantitative and Qualitative Research to Make More Agile Business Decisions

Data from the crowd helps businesses be more agile and gain a clearer picture of what’s happening. Companies today are facing an increasingly difficult problem: How to merge familiar, well-established data aggregation mechanisms — quantitative research — from their industries with fast-paced, voluminous platforms — qualitative research — available via the everyday consumer’s smartphone.
EconomySupply & Demand Chain Executive

New Procurement Council Set to Elevate Sourcing and Procurement

LogicSource launched the LogicSource Procurement Council (LPC), an invite-only “Community of Practice” (CoP) for like-minded sourcing and procurement practitioners and consultants. “The pace of change in the procurement industry is accelerating daily, and it’s becoming increasingly difficult for industry leaders to stay up to speed on the latest trends and...
Technologyscmr.com

2021 Amazon Business B2B E-commerce in Evolution Report on E- Procurement

Amazon Business recently released the first 2021 B2B E-commerce in Evolution Report, which shares B2B trends and new insights from U.S. procurement professionals across industries and organizations of every size. For the report, which examines the rapid transformation B2B e- procurement has undergone in recent years, Amazon Business surveyed 250...
EconomyCMSWire

How to Attract and Engage, Not Alienate, B2B Buyers

If you’ve been practicing account-based marketing (ABM) for some time, you’re well aware of the need to target the right accounts and get personalized with your outreach. But even the best ABM practitioners are unwittingly making mistakes that can alienate their buyers. Namely, they’re not factoring customer experience (CX) into the ABM process.