Martinsville, VA

City of Martinsville and Henry County agree on Martinsville reverting to a town within the county

By BILL WYATT Martinsville Bulletin
Richmond.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARTINSVILLE — The city of Martinsville and Henry County have an agreement for Martinsville to revert to a town within the county. During a joint meeting Wednesday evening, Martinsville City Council members voted 5-0 in favor of the memorandum of understanding, while Henry supervisors approved the measure on a 4-2 vote. The agreement is not legally binding but does express in writing a willingness of the parties to proceed.

