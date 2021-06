MONTREAL, June 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Dr. Pierre Duplessis, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Montreal Clinical Research Institute (IRCM), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jean-François Côté as interim President and Scientific Director of the IRCM, as of July. This nomination follows the departure of Dr. Max Fehlmann who led the Institute for the last few years. "I would like to sincerely thank Dr. Fehlmann for his contribution to the IRCM and emphasize his determination to make changes when they were required."