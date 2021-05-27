Cancel
Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction receives national attention as tourist destination

By Taylor Burke
nbc11news.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Visit Grand Junction, the City of Grand Junction’s Destination Marketing Organization, is making national news. A recent Wall Street Journal article titled “A Perfect Summer Road Trip” featured the Colorado National Monument as the lead image and highlighted the Hotel Maverick. The article ran in both print and online yielding $25,500 in online earned media value coupled with 994,600 in audience reach. The Grand Junction area has also been prominently featured in recent travel articles in key national and regional publications including Conde Nast Traveler, Texas Monthly, and Phoenix Magazine.

