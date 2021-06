Biden Administration Honors Pledge to Restore TPS for Haiti

Eleven years ago, Temporary Protected Status was given to Haitians whose island nation was horribly damaged by the January 2010 earthquake. Many have stayed and built lives here in the decade since with the constant need to renew their papers so they could continue to work, legally. Now, amid chaotic civil unrest in Haiti, crippling poverty, and a capital city run by rival street gangs, the Biden administration is extending TPS to Haitians here in the US, rather than force them to self-deport into a nation in shambles.