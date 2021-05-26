newsbreak-logo
How to Prune Garden Perennials in Summer

By Leslie Harris
Cover picture for the articleIt’s midsummer, and you miss that fresh look of your perennial borders. What happened to the spring green foliage and neat habit of your plants? Some plants are sprawling, flopping, and making you think they aren’t the plants for you. The good news is that you can fix this. You need to grab your hand pruners and get to work, but I promise it will be worth it. Your plants will look neater immediately, and the pruning will promote new, fresh growth. As my crew and I tend to perennials, we have a mantra: “If it’s brown or down, we don’t want it around.” An ornamental garden and all the plants in it are supposed to look nice. The art of cutting back is about improving the appearance of your plants. Here are some guidelines for grooming that will help you fall in love with them again for the rest of the growing season.

