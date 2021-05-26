Cancel
Auburn, AL

Covid-19 vaccine clinic to close

By Brian Woodham
auburnvillager.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Alabama Medical Center has started winding down its Community Vaccine Clinic amid flagging demand for the Covid-19 vaccine. Monday was the last day for new first-shot appointments to be scheduled, and EAMC plans to shutter the clinic for good on June 14 after all scheduled second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are administered. The clinic will now be open from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The previously scheduled Saturday date for vaccinations on June 5 has been canceled.

