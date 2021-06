Lansing, MI – State Senator Dale Zorn has introduced legislation to honor Monroe County Sheriff Deputy Darrian Young, who died in the line of duty last June. “Officer Darrian Young was a dedicated public servant and avid animal lover who tragically lost her life far too soon while serving the community she loved,” said Zorn, R-Ida. “It has been just over a year since her sudden death, but the shock of losing someone so full of life is still difficult to understand. As the people who loved her and knew her greave the solemn anniversary of her passing, I hope this tribute to her life will help us all remember her enthusiastic service to the people of Monroe County.”