A pole vaulter and a non-fungible token: You’re likely to see both of them go way, way up and way, way down in the blink of an eye. It’s our umpteenth and a half compare-and-contrast contest: Choose any two (or more) items from the utterly random list above and say how they’re different, alike or otherwise linked; once again, most of the items were tossed out in a mass brainless-storm in the Style Invitational Devotees group on Facebook.