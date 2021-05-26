newsbreak-logo
Palmyra, NY

Wilson, Loretta I.

waynetimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALMYRA: Loretta passed away on January 12, 2021 at age 89. She was born in Canandaigua, NY to George and Alice Elliot. She was also predeceased by her husband, Jay Wilson. Loretta is survived by daughters Roxann Jansen, Beatrice Chism, Valorie Young, and sons Howard Wilson and Edward Wilson. She is the proud grandmother of 5 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Evelyn, Virginia, James, and Jackie; many nieces and nephews.

