Lil Uzi Vert Tweets "I'm Ready To Die" & Fans Are Concerned
His career is maintaining an all-time high and it looks as if his relationship with JT is solid, but Lil Uzi Vert has expressed he isn't doing well at the moment. The rapper and his City Girls girlfriend have finally gone public with their romance after what seemed like over a year of rumors, and they've enjoyed being out in the open about their relationship. However, both Uzi and JT have faced backlash and criticism from the public as they endure harassment from trolls and online bullies.