Lil Uzi Vert Tweets "I'm Ready To Die" & Fans Are Concerned

Back in February, Lil Uzi Vert spent $24 million to have a diamond implanted in his forehead. After a few deleted tweets about maybe, possibly ending up dead because of the decision, Uzi appears to have decided not to be a guy with a diamond embedded in his forehead anymore. Though the rest of us may have viewed this whole saga as a reminder not to convert the millions of dollars we all have lying around into skull-rotting jewelry, Post Malone appears to have taken inspiration from the move and he planned his very own extremely expensive body modification: A set of diamond fangs.