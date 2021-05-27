Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lil Uzi Vert Tweets "I'm Ready To Die" & Fans Are Concerned

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHis career is maintaining an all-time high and it looks as if his relationship with JT is solid, but Lil Uzi Vert has expressed he isn't doing well at the moment. The rapper and his City Girls girlfriend have finally gone public with their romance after what seemed like over a year of rumors, and they've enjoyed being out in the open about their relationship. However, both Uzi and JT have faced backlash and criticism from the public as they endure harassment from trolls and online bullies.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Bullies#Jt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicGreenwichTime

Pi'erre Bourne and Lil Uzi Vert Reunite on 'Sossboy 2'

Pi’erre Bourne, the rapper and producer best known for helming the sound of acts like Playboi Carti and Young Nudy, has released a new song with diamond-headed rapper Lil Uzi Vert called “Sossboy 2.” Previously, the pair connected on the deluxe edition of Uzi’s Eternal Atake, for which Bourne produced four songs.
CelebritiesComplex

Lil Uzi Vert Talks About Fan Interactions: ‘I’m Not Gonna Act Gangster’

Despite being a visible public figure, Lil Uzi Vert still has an enigmatic personality that is hard for fans to read. The Eternal Atake artist took to Twitter on Wednesday to talk about taking interacting with fans and said that he’s not going to put up a front. He reminded his followers that he tries to be as genuine as possible at all times and is going to give them his true “happy” persona whenever they encounter him.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Pi'erre Bourne Releases New Album "The Life Of Pi'erre 5" Featuring Playboi Carti & Lil Uzi Vert

Pi'erre Bourne has come a long way since releasing The Life Of Pi'erre in September 2016. That year alone, he re-upped with two other full-length projects in the series before waiting a few years to release The Life Of Pi'erre 4. The 27-year-old producer/artist has spent much of the last few months teasing the fifth album in the pack, which has finally arrived by way of Interscope Records.
CelebritiesA.V. Club

Refusing to be outdone by Lil Uzi Vert's forehead diamond, Post Malone gets some diamond fangs

Back in February, Lil Uzi Vert spent $24 million to have a diamond implanted in his forehead. After a few deleted tweets about maybe, possibly ending up dead because of the decision, Uzi appears to have decided not to be a guy with a diamond embedded in his forehead anymore. Though the rest of us may have viewed this whole saga as a reminder not to convert the millions of dollars we all have lying around into skull-rotting jewelry, Post Malone appears to have taken inspiration from the move and he planned his very own extremely expensive body modification: A set of diamond fangs.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Gucci Mane Shares "Ice Daddy" Ft. Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, Pooh Shiesty, Lil Uzi Vert, E-40

With his son donning the cover of the album, Gucci Mane is back with another project. The Rap icon has been teasing this record since the end of April when he surfaced on social media with the cover art to Ice Daddy. The announcement came four months after Gucci and wife Keyshia Ka'oir welcomed their son Ice Davis into the world, and the proud father wanted to honor his youngest child, who also acts as executive producer.
Celebritieshypefresh.co

Lil Uzi Vert Removes $24 Million Pink Diamond From Forehead

Four months after Lil Uzi Vert implanted a $24 million diamond on his forehead, it appears that he has removed it. In one Instagram Story posted by Uzi’s girlfriend JT, the couple is seen dancing and kissing, but the diamond is no longer there. The rare diamond, which he purchased...
CelebritiesComplex

Boosie Badazz Questions Whether Lil Uzi Vert Could Justify $24 Million Forehead Diamond

Lil Uzi Vert made headlines this year when he unveiled an 11-carat natural pink diamond he had implanted into his forehead. The images immediately created a stir across social media, but the situation became even more absurd after it was reported Uzi had bought the stone for a whopping $24 million—a detail that has led Boosie Badazz to question Uzi’s decision-making skills.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Says Lil Uzi Vert Isn't Worth Enough For A $24M Diamond Forehead

People couldn’t get enough of Lil Uzi Vert’s purported $24 million pink gem he supposedly had implanted in his forehead earlier this year. Never one to mince his words, Boosie Badazz stopped by VladTV and explained how Uzi should’ve never spent the $24 million foolishly on the jewel if his net worth is really around the $20 million Vlad said.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Sir Mix-A-Lot Shows Gucci Mane Love Ahead Of Collab

Gucci Mane is on the verge of dropping off his brand new album Ice Daddy, a project that features guest appearances from BigWalkDog, Pooh Shiesty, Sir Mix-A-Lot, BIG30, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz, Young Dolph, E-40, Project Pat, and Peewee Longway. With the project set to land at midnight -- his first since Woptober landed in 2019 -- Sir Mix-A-Lot actually came through to speak with HipHopDX about connecting with Guwop, Pooh Shiesty, and Mike Will Made-It for "Posse On Bouldercrest."
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Unfollows DaBaby & Her Fans Surprisingly Celebrate

After partnering on several songs together, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby were the collaborators who were known for coming together on hit tracks. They joined forces on "Cash Sh*t," "Nasty," "Cry Baby," and DJ Khaled's "I Did It," and it seemed that these two were a solid industry pair. However, fans have been chatting about Megan and DaBaby's friendship ever since his "SKAT" collaboration with Tory Lanez surfaced, and after the music video dropped, there was further speculation that their "work wife/husband" friendship was severed.
Celebritiesallkpop.com

Netizens react to rappers looking down on idols

Netizens are talking about rappers looking down on idols. It seems netizens can't wrap their head around the recent series of controversies rappers have caused. Rapper B-Free, who disrespected BTS before, came under fire for saying 'F*** K-pop forever' and referring K-pop fans to slaves on June 11th. On June...
Celebritiesthesource.com

DaBaby Crowns Himself Best Rapper: “I’m him frfr”

DaBaby is one of the more impressive runs in rap history and after killing tons of features, he may have the well dry up because rappers are scared to put their verses up. “Best mf rapper & I’m on ALLLAT shit these niggas LIE about,” DaBaby posted online. “I’m him frfr. If a nigga ain’t tryna work with the real thang he SCARED. The best supposed to compete w/ the best These niggas just TALK like they like dat SHUUUUT UP.”
Celebritiesthesource.com

Gucci Mane Release the Tracklist for New Album ‘Ice Daddy’

Gucci Mane is ready to show that he is the “Ice Daddy” and has revealed the tracklist for his new album to drop on Friday. The new album, executive produced by his son, will be 17 tracks in length and brings in BigWalkDog, Pooh Shiesty, Sir Mix-A-Lot, BIG30, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz, Young Dolph, E-40, Project Pat and Peewee Longway.
CelebritiesHOT 97

Megan Thee Stallion Unfollows DaBaby On Instagram Seemingly After His New Single With Tory Lanez

Megan Thee Stallion seemingly unfollowed DaBaby online after since his “SKAT” collaboration with Tory Lanez surfaced. It’s no secret that Meg and DaBaby had a friendship, and great musical chemistry. The joined forces on “Cash Sh*t,” “Nasty,” “Cry Baby,” and DJ Khaled’s “I Did It,” and are a fan favorite. The duo may have parted ways after DaBaby most latest collab.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Responds After Fans Accuse Her Of Faking Tesla Giveaway

A few months ago, rapper Saweetie announced that she was giving away a Tesla Model S to one of her lucky fans. The contest was launched to support the Bay Area Princess' new single "Best Friend" with Doja Cat. While the initiative was strong and certainly helped to boost streams on the song, it would appear as though nobody actually ended up winning the new car.