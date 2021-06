Dr. Scott Metcalfe and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe aren’t in the best place. “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Contessa Metcalfe is having a very emotional season. She’s been open about her marriage issues with Dr. Scott Metcalfe. They clashed with Contessa decided she wanted to be a stay-at-home mom. After they were able to get past that, they had tension over Contessa going to grad school in another state. Now Contessa and Scott are having even more problems. Contessa has been feeling a disconnect between them. So she was hoping they could try to use therapy to overcome that. However, Scott didn’t want to see a therapist.