An Iowa man has pleaded guilty after he fired his gun towards a carful of Black girls last December. One of the girls was injured, as Fox News reports. Michael McKinney, 26, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges that could carry up to 10 years in jail. It is expected that he will receive a prison term on August 9, when his sentencing will take place. However, the parole board may determine how long he will actually stay in prison.