There are two ways to experience Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, and most fans are already getting the most straightforward version. That’s watching the films in theaters and the shows online as soon as they launch. Nobody can blame you for wanting to see the new adventures the minute they come out, of course. But the second way to experience the MCU is better suited for rewatching Marvel movies and shows at home because it involves seeing everything in chronological order. Not presenting events in chronological order is one of the best things about the MCU. It allows the studio to explore all...