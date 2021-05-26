newsbreak-logo
Real Estate

A "Huffman" Historic Home

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYES! A fully rehabbed home in the Huffman Historic District for under $100/SF. The list of new features must start with the gorgeous white kitchen set off with ceramic art above the sink. The generous cabinetry is supplemented by a floor to ceiling pantry adjacent to the breakfast area. The new hardwood floor carries you from the kitchen thru the dining room into the living room where we find an original marble mantle with its arched metal fire screen. Pay special attention to the new staircase designed and built by the owner to replace the narrow, steep original. This room leads to a new half bath and to the front room or “parlor” with its 8 foot windows and separate entry. Similar large windows are numerous throughout both 1st and 2nd floors providing a stunning amount of natural light. The 2nd floor offers four large bedrooms and two new ceramic baths. The home is positioned along the south boundary allowing for a large side and rear yard. The 2.5 car garage is only 10 years old. This home is in the heart of the Huffman Historic District – a short 2 minute walk to the DK Effect Pub and Gionino’s Pizza. If you are on your way from the Oregon Entertainment District, travel east on E. 5th Street for 7 tenths of a mile to June Street; turn left (North) and travel 1.5 blocks to #33 on your left.

