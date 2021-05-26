Fabulous Farmhouse on 145 Acres

Have you ever dreamed of living in a contemporary farmhouse-style home?. In this year’s Parade of Homes, the style is featured as part of the Belle Oaks community. “The inspiration for the design of this home comes from a sincere love of all things home and family,” said Jill and Gary Bourne, owners of Bourn Custom Homes, which will be building in the new community. “This home was built on a ranch that was here long before we were, so we wanted to make it feel as though the home was original to the ranch.”