Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Fabulous Farmhouse on 145 Acres

circaoldhouses.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article13 room house, barn and other outbuildings. One half of the main house is c. 1865 and the other is c. 1895 along with the barn. 145 acres – some wooded. Formerly a dairy farm and a B&B! Spring + well water. River frontage – stone walls – solar potential.

circaoldhouses.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farm#Stone Walls#Fabulous Farmhouse#Barn#River Frontage#Spring#Solar Potential
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatecircaoldhouses.com

Farmhouse Gem in Small Town Lake Community

This 1922 Federal Farmhouse stands tall greeting all of those coming into beautiful Lincolnton. The 1.15 acre lot gives you plenty of room to stretch. High ceilings, heart pine floors, chandeliers, and original pocket doors give this home a charm that you can not duplicate! Experience the small town life in a Lake community conveniently located 30 minutes to Evans. This home has a Galvalume seamless metal roof system, new windows, new downstairs HVAC, underground invisible pet fence system.
Real Estatecountryliving.com

This Grade II listed cottage for sale in Devon has over 19 acres of land

A charming Grade II listed cottage with over 19 acres of land has just come on the market in Devon — and it's as pretty as a picture book. Deerslake, which dates back to the 17th century, is a wonderful thatched home offering over 3,200 sq ft of light-filled accommodation. With characterful features, six bedrooms, three bathrooms and delightful gardens, it's perfect for anyone hankering after an escape to the country.
Floyd County, VASouthwest Virginia Today

Fiddlesticks Farmhouse for sale

Fiddlesticks Farmhouse, a small lodge situated on 75 acres in Floyd County known for hosting private events and celebrations, will be listed for sale by Blue Ridge Land and Auction May 25. Originally bought as a private seasonal home in 2016, owner Joyce Esterhuizen said the decision to sell the property was extremely hard and emotional because of the quality time spent there with family members and guests.
Real Estateruralintelligence.com

Country House With Riverside Cabin

A 1752 restored farmhouse with American Craftsman details set on 12-plus acres in East Canaan has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The main house has a country chef's kitchen, three fireplaces, and a wraparound porch with views of Canaan Mountain. There are two large barns containing horse stalls, a chicken coop, greenhouse and more. A country cabin is set on river frontage. Listed at $950,000 by Elyse Harney Real Estate.
Ridgefield, CThamlethub.com

Country Farmhouse for Sale in Ridgefield: 51 Knollwood Road

Perfection awaits in this exceptional country farmhouse cape on scenic and level 1.17 acres after comprehensive gut renovation in 2015 using "green" materials including formaldehyde-free plywood and state-of-the-art designer appointments. Set back through gated entry in sought after neighborhood with a park-like setting, bordered by Ridgefield open space, and offering...
Home & Gardencircaoldhouses.com

Farmhouse Fixer with Original Features Galore

Farmhouse dates to Civil War era, partially restored, original wide pine floors, plaster walls, 9 foot ceilings main floor, claw foot tub, large rooms, southern exposure with a beautiful view. Can be lived in during restoration. Pending subdivision creates 3.20 acre lot. Close to I80 & 81 & conveniences. Commuter’s delight!
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Upscale Modern Farmhouse in California Set to List for $27 Million

A serene southern California compound with a modern farmhouse, a wine cave and a guest house is headed to the market with a $27 million price tag, Mansion Global has learned. Dubbed Valley Farm, the Pacific Palisades spread will be listed later on Monday with Tracy Tutor and Gina Dickerson of Douglas Elliman and Santiago Arana of The Agency.
Ormond Beach, FLDaytona Beach News-Journal

Farmhouse offers privacy and acreage near heart of Ormond

This beautiful farmhouse, sitting on 2.75 acres minutes from the heart of Ormond Beach, has everything to make a special family home, including a barn. The chef’s kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, soft-close drawers, stainless-steel appliances, a cooktop, double oven and a large island. The primary suite offers a bath, with vaulted ceilings, a Jacuzzi garden tub, walk-in shower and a walk-in closet. Upstairs is a second family room, three bedrooms and a bathroom. There’s also a separate upstairs above the garage that would be an ideal in-law suite, with a partial kitchen, family room, two bedrooms and one bath. Built strong and sturdy, it features a submersible deep well, a tankless hot-water heater on propane, beautiful bamboo flooring, a security system, network wiring for phone and cable, with a media panel, LED lighting, ceiling fans and home-automation-compatible light switches for exterior lights and fans.
San Antonio, TXKSAT 12

These contemporary farmhouse-style houses in the Parade of Homes are what dreams are made of

Have you ever dreamed of living in a contemporary farmhouse-style home?. In this year’s Parade of Homes, the style is featured as part of the Belle Oaks community. “The inspiration for the design of this home comes from a sincere love of all things home and family,” said Jill and Gary Bourne, owners of Bourn Custom Homes, which will be building in the new community. “This home was built on a ranch that was here long before we were, so we wanted to make it feel as though the home was original to the ranch.”
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Ye olde 900-acre English estate politely asks $25M

One of England’s most historic estates, which has been in the same family for 400 years, is hitting the market. The 904-acre Newhouse Estate is asking about $25 million, according to Mansion Global. English country estates have seen a surge in interest from potential buyers during the pandemic, in part...
Worldhomedit.com

Historic Farmhouse In Germany Turned Into A Cozy Hotel

If you’d like to try a different type of hotel experience, one that’s built on history and everything that comes with it, visit the Glonn region in Germany. Here you’ll find a beautiful hotel that was once a farmhouse. It sits in the middle of a lovely clearing and it provides inviting and comfortable accommodations while also giving visitors a look at the past of this charming place.
AgricultureTrendHunter.com

Stacked Farmhouse Skyscrapers

Responding to the displacement of the Hmong farming communities in China, the prize-winning Hmong Skyscraper provides the farmers with familiarity and community through its stackable farmhouse design. The concept was thought up by Xiangshu Kong, Xiaoyong Zhang, and Mingsong Sun in order to construct an architectural solution for the Hmong...
Mount Vernon, OHMount Vernon News

Farm for Rent

Farm for Rent, Mount Vernon city limits, LARGE 100 year old barn on 15 acres of fertile cleared land. Creek runs along the side of the property. Possible uses: Horse farm, livestock farm, organic farm. $1,000/month. 614-620-4321.
Houghton Lake, MIHoughton Lake Resorter

NEW OWNERS AT WOODED ACRES

NEW OWNERS AT WOODED ACRES Jon and Jenny Bates, formerly of Morcenci, recently purchased Wooded Acres Family Campground, 997 Federal Ave., Houghton Lake. Dave Dietzel, who has owned the campground for...
New York City, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

Tour This Serene 18th-Century Colonial Farmhouse

On a bright morning in upstate New York, an engaging toddler named Mary Augustine Cruise is making eggs—over easy. Mid-flip, the frying pan clatters to the floor, though thankfully the yolks in question are of the wooden variety, as is the miniature stovetop. Her mother, painter Mary Nelson Sinclair, has meanwhile just pulled scones out of the life-size La Cornue oven, plating them on vintage faience dishes before hand-whipping cream to accompany them. Beside the farm table, Pippa, the family’s Yorkshire terrier, perches on a camelback loveseat, waiting patiently for any crumbs to fall.
Asheville, NCidesignarch.com

Victorian Inspired Mid-Century Modern American Farmhouse in North Carolina

This Southern Living Idea House located in The Ramble Biltmore Forest gated master-planned community in Asheville, North Carolina was inspired by both Victorian architecture and contemporary lines. Situated on a corner lot and sculpted into the woodlands, the environment has a park-like feel. Beau Clowney Architect, interior designer Lauren Liess...