Enigmatic Designs Found in India May Be The Largest Images Ever Made by Human Hands

A 26.5 million-year-old skull found in northwest China has been identified as another extinct species of giant rhino, one of the largest mammals to ever roam the land. The fossil is remarkably well-preserved, and after close analysis, scientists have named it Paraceratherium linxiaense, the sixth species of this hornless rhino genus to be uncovered in Eurasia. It's hard to infer the exact size of the beast from its skull alone, but other Paraceratherium fossils suggest these creatures once stood on four surprisingly skinny legs at a shoulder height of about 4.8 meters (15.7 feet), which is roughly the size of the largest...