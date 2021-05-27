Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Making Vaccines More Accessible

By FlaglerLive
flaglerlive.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAfter getting vaccinated, I eagerly returned to some parts of normal life, expecting the essential workers I interacted with would be already vaccinated. After all, they became eligible for the vaccine before I did, and our county has one of the highest rates of vaccinations in the country. I was...

flaglerlive.com
Pharmaceuticalskjzz.org

Survey Highlights Disparities In COVID-19 Vaccine Access

Nearly half of all Arizonans have now had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. But disparities remain when it comes to who’s getting the shot. And a new survey sheds light on how race and ethnicity factor into vaccine uptake. The COVID-19 Vaccine Poll from the Commonwealth Fund...
Public HealthPosted by
Boston, Massachusetts

Vaccine Equity Grant II to support increased vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake

We're making $1.5 million available to organizations to increase access, acceptance, and uptake in areas with the lowest vaccination rates. Mayor Kim Janey, the Boston Public Health Commission, and the Office of Health and Human Services invested another $1.5 million dollars in the Vaccine Equity Grant Initiative to increase vaccine access, acceptance and uptake in areas with the lowest vaccination rates in the city.
Pearl River County, MSPicayune Item

PRC students have access to vaccine in upcoming events

A voluntary vaccine program for students attending the Pearl River County School District will be held later this month and in July to allow participants to receive both doses. Participating students will need to attend both events in order to be fully vaccinated. Superintendent Alan Lumpkin said the program is...
Pharmaceuticalsbeyondtype1.org

COVID-19 Vaccines And Diabetes: Vaccine Access Issues For People Of Color

Data that found that Black and Hispanic people received a smaller share of COVID-19 vaccinations when compared to their share of coronavirus cases and deaths. Throughout the pandemic, communities of color have borne the disproportionate burden of COVID-19, highlighting the importance of equitable vaccine access. Vaccine access is not only crucial for people of color, but for those with underlying medical conditions such as diabetes. When overlaid with disparities such as implicit bias, it creates a compounded healthcare issue for communities of color with diabetes.
Healthdisasterstrategies.org

Survey Report: Vaccine Access for Disabled People

On April 27, 2021, The Partnership for Inclusive Disaster Strategies circulated a survey asking about vaccine equity and access for disabled people in the United States. To learn about the barriers disabled people across the United States encounter in the COVID-19 vaccination process;. To hear about the individual and organizational...
KidsPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

No Urgent Need To Get Children COVID Vaccines: W.H.O.

Parents continue to ask whether children will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The World Health Organization according to their June guidance, just released is suggesting that parents could hold off on vaccinating their children against COVID-19. The reasoning behind this is that since children tend to experience milder symptoms...
Healthdiscoverestevan.com

Province To Expand Vaccine Access To Cross Reopening Threshold

Saskatchewan has gotten very close to getting over the thresholds the provincial government set out for reopening the province almost completely by July 11. In order to meet those goals on time, however, the province may need just one more push to get over the hump. The provincial government announced...
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

CDC Advisory Committee Determines COVID-19 Vaccine Safe for Younger People

Source: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) met [Wednesday], June 23, to discuss the latest data on reports of mild cases of inflammation of the heart muscle and surrounding tissue following COVID-19 vaccination among younger people. The ACIP provides advice and guidance to the Director of the CDC regarding use of vaccines for control of vaccine-preventable diseases within the United States population. Conclusion of yesterday’s meeting was that the vaccines are safe and effective, and prevent COVID-19 illness.
California StateDaily Californian

CA implements digital system to access vaccination information

Days after the state reopened, the California Department of Public Health, or CDPH, announced Friday the Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record, an online tool to help residents view and save records of their vaccination. Launched in partnership with the California Department of Technology, the vaccine record tool allows people to access...
Tennessee Statewnbjtv.com

Local health department still pushing public to get vaccinated

JACKSON, TN (WNBJ) - The COVID-19 Pandemic is still a lingering issue for many states across the U.S. The state of Tennessee is among the states with the lowest vaccination rates in the country. State and local agencies are pushing for more people to get vaccinated because medical experts say...
Public HealthAmerican Thinker

CDC must come clean on the COVID vaccine and previous infection

News this week from the CDC’s HEROES-RECOVER study shows, “mRNA vaccines reduce risk of infection by 91 percent for fully vaccinated people. . . Those who became infected after being fully or partially vaccinated were more likely to have a milder and shorter illness compared to those who were unvaccinated.” These risk reduction results are consistent with earlier-published results, and they support the government’s push to vaccinate everyone. Conspicuous by its absence in the CDC announcement, however, is any mention of results for individuals who were previously infected with COVID.
Health ServicesCrain's New York Business

LGBT center director on making health care more inclusive, accessible

Glennda Testone has spent more than a decade as executive director of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center, but the pandemic posed a challenge unlike any she'd ever experienced. The West Village nonprofit raced to digitize its programming, knowing the community it serves was likely to be among the most vulnerable. It experienced surging demand for counseling and substance-use treatment and recovery services. Coming out of the crisis, Testone says, steps must be taken toward addressing the disparities in the LGBTQ community's access to health care.
San Diego, CAsdsu.edu

Making Bilingual Speech Language Therapy More Accessible

Undergrad Research Spotlight: This is part of a series on undergraduate research opportunities at SDSU and the programs that help support a future pipeline of scientists from diverse and underrepresented groups. Stories in this series include a microbiology researcher and an engineering researcher. Growing up only 15 minutes from the...
Public Healthgreekcitytimes.com

Delta variant means more vaccinations are needed for herd immunity, Mossialos says

The Delta variant of Covid-19 has increased the percentage of the population that needs to be vaccinated or otherwise immune to stop the virus spreading, Professor of Health Policy at London School of Economics and Social Science Elias Mossialos said in a social media post on Friday. He said that a 70-75 pct immunity rate – either through vaccination or after infection – will no longer be sufficient and its estimated that this must now increase to more than 82 pct of adults to protect the community. According to Mossialos, those at risk were mainly adults that have not been vaccinated, children (who have also not been vaccinated but have milder symptoms) and some 4-8 pct of people who can become seriously ill due to the Delta variant, in spite of being vaccinated. According to Mossialos, the vaccines are less effective against the Delta variant, which causes serious illness in 4-8 pct of vaccinated individuals and milder illness in 12-33 pct. The Delta variant is much more easily transmitted, he added, but the data so far do not indicate that it’s more lethal. Asked why the number of cases has increased in countries like the UK and Israel, where significant numbers have been vaccinated, Mossialos said that vaccination rates in both countries remained below 60 pct of over-16s. Adding the 10-15 pct of those that have immunity because they have already had Covid raises this to 70-75 pct with immunity but this appears to be insufficient to control the Delta mutation. While the UK was the country with the most new cases, he pointed out, it had the smallest number of serious cases, which meant that vaccines work.
Pharmaceuticalstheaseanpost.com

Delta Variant: How Effective Are The Vaccines?

As concerns of a substantial wave of hospitalisations due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus grow, we take a look at the latest data on the protection offered by vaccines. What Does Vaccine Effectiveness Mean?. Vaccine effectiveness refers to how well a vaccine works in the real world. The...
Public Healthmibluesperspectives.com

Rheumatoid Arthritis and the COVID-19 Vaccine

If you have an autoimmune disease like rheumatoid arthritis, you may be wondering if the COVID-19 vaccine is right for you. The American College of Rheumatology supports the vaccination of individuals with autoimmune diseases against COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise individuals with autoimmune conditions may receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but there is no data currently available about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines for people with autoimmune conditions.
Public Healthcontagionlive.com

The Benefit of COVID-19 & Flu Vaccine Co-Administration

Plus: how could the COVID-19 testing market boom improve public flu awareness?. Though Novavax and Seqirus are the first collaborative COVID-19 vaccine and influenza vaccine developers, respectively, to present positive findings of co-administration in volunteers, there is anticipation this may become a standard practice in the coming fall and winter seasons.