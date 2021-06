In a Season 3 episode of Friends, Kudrow's Phoebe Buffay says she thinks the most romantic song is "the one that Elton John wrote for that guy on Who's the Boss? 'Hold me close, young Tony Danza.'" On Sunday, Cox posted an Instagram video of her, John, Sheeran and Carlile singing "Hold Me Closer, Tony Danza" to the tune of John's "Tiny Dancer." Kudrow responded: "Whaaaaaat??? That's the most exciting thing ever!!!!" In a separate video, Kudrow called it "the most thrilling thing ever," but noted they technically got the song wrong.