Howard University Honors Chadwick Boseman by Naming Its College of Fine Arts After Him

KTVB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe late Chadwick Boseman's alma mater is honoring him by naming their newly re-established college of fine arts after him. It will now be known as the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. Boseman, who died in August 2020 after a secret battle with colon cancer, attended college at...

