Climate Impact Capital leads venture round for microgrid operator 60Hertz

A new joint venture has launched out of Dallas that aims to acquire real estate and royalty interests—specifically those associate with renewable energy—across the U.S. The business, founded by local real asset platform Accelerate Real Asset Management, will invest in infrastructure associated with utility-scale solar, wind, and energy storage facilities. Under the name Activate Renewables, the team plans to focus on the acquisition of real property interests directly from landowners. That will enable it to provide creative capital solutions for developers looking for a differentiated and low-cost source of financing.