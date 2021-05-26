newsbreak-logo
Energy Industry

Climate Impact Capital leads venture round for microgrid operator 60Hertz

By Investable Universe
investableuniverse.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, energy technology venture fund Climate Impact Capital announced that it has successfully led a Pre-Series A investment round of $1.3 million into remote microgrid management firm 60Hertz, bringing its total capital raised to $2.7 million. The round was co-led by emerging markets venture capital fund Factor[e], with major participation from the $47.5 million Pacific Northwest venture capital investor SeaChange Fund, Clean Energy Venture Group angels, and the Alaska Investor Network.

investableuniverse.com
