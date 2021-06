An independent investigation has begun into an Illinois police department, following the release of dash-cam footage showing a Black man being assaulted in the back of a patrol car.The victim, who was identified as Eric Lurry, 37, died while receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Joliet, a suburb of Chicago, after being arrested in January last year. In August, his wife Nicole Lurry, who is mother to his three children, filed a federal civil suit that named all the officers connected to his death, accusing the police of masking his cause of death and tampering with evidence.At the time...