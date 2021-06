Young Chinese people are participating in an online social protest in droves, meant to express their disillusionment with work and hustle culture by “lying flat.”The trend of “Tang Ping” is meant to reject the culture of overwork that forces Chinese youngsters to work for longer hours with little reward. Many are frustrated with the low prospects of their jobs and their inability in the face of rising prices to afford a house ever in their lifetimes. And they are rejecting it all by ‘lying flat.’T-shirts with slogans like “Do nothing lie flat youth” have become quite famous as a result....