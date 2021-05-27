Yet Another Rigol DS1054Z Viewer

Experience gameplay on another level with the Razer Blade 14 AMD gaming laptop. This is the first Razer Blade laptop to feature an AMD processor, the 8-core AMD Ryzen 9,5900HX to provide a fast gaming performance. Additionally, this 14-inch gaming laptop will also feature a Quad HD 165 Hz display. You’ll also receive Razer’s staple details, such as per-key Razer Chroma RGB backlighting, THX Spatial Audio for dynamic sound, and a plethora of ports for convenience. Moreover, the Razer Blade 14 is exceptionally fast. This is thanks to a high refresh rate paired with AMD FreeSync Premium technology for crisp visuals. Custom calibrated, each panel ensures vibrancy for excellent color accuracy. You can also use this laptop beyond gaming. In particular, it features a sharp 720p webcam for videoconferences. Finally, the IR sensor also makes logins safe and seamless via Windows Hello.