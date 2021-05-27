Cancel
Computers

Yet Another Rigol DS1054Z Viewer

By Chris Lott
hackaday.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTired of squinting at the small numbers on the oscilloscope display, [Alfred] aka [Gaze@] decided to take matters into his own hands and wrote yet another tool to remotely view images from a Rigol DS1054Z. At least that was the initial idea. But, it grew unexpectedly — as [Alfred] says, “the more the project turned out to be fun, the more it got out of hand”. We know the feeling well.

hackaday.com
Computers
97.9 The Beat

HHW Gaming: Razer Makes A Huge Statement With Its New Ultra-Thin & Super Fast Gaming Laptop

Razer might have made a serious power move with its new gaming laptop. Monday (Jun.14), during its E3 2021 keynote presentation, Razer announced its new ultra-thin, 14-inch computer that is being described as “the ultimate AMD gaming laptop,” the Razer Blade 14. Under the hood, the Razer Blade 14 boasts an impressive 8-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor allowing for a max boost clock of up to 4.6GHz.
Computers

This alternative to the Raspberry Pi has HDMI 2.1 and Android

The Raspberry Pi It is still a best seller today thanks to its low price and great community support, where we can have a fully functional computer for very little money. Therefore, it is not surprising that there are many products that offer similar functionalities, and some even improve them. That is the case with the new Banana Pi.
Computers

My EC2 wishlist

I've been using Amazon EC2 since 2006, and I've been maintaining the FreeBSD/EC2 platform for over a decade. Over those years I've asked Amazon for many features; some of them, like HVM support (EC2 originally only support Xen/PV) and bidirectional serial console support (EC2 originally had an "output-only" serial console) eventually arrived, but I'm still waiting for others — some of which should be very easy for AWS to provide and would yield very large benefits.
Computers

Hyperkey for Mac

Hyperkey allows you to convert your caps lock key or any of your modifier keys to the hyper key: ⌃⌥⌘⇧. The hyper key acts as an additional modifier key that you can use in all of your other apps that have keyboard shortcuts. Don't want to sacrifice a key?. Use...
Computers

Pico Pico Synth | HackSpace #44

In the latest issue of HackSpace magazine, Ben Everard shows us how to create a framework for building audio devices using Raspberry Pi Pico, called PicoPicoSynth. Raspberry Pi Pico combines processing power with the ability to shuffle data in and out quickly. This makes it a good fit for a lot of different things, but the one we’ll be looking at today is sound synthesis.
Computers

Review of Raspberry Pi's PoE+ HAT (June 2021)

The PoE+ HAT powers a Raspberry Pi 3 B+ or 4 model B over a single Ethernet cable, allowing you to skip the USB-C power adapter, assuming you have a PoE capable switch or injector. Unfortunately, I can't recommend this new PoE+ HAT for most users, at least not in...
Computers

Cloned Memory Module Fixes Broken Scopemeter

Finding broken test gear and fixing it up to work again is a time-honored tradition among hackers. If you’re lucky, that eBay buy will end up being DOA because of a popped fuse or a few bad capacitors, and a little work with snips and a soldering iron will earn you a nice piece of test gear and bragging rights to boot.
Computers

Mac Pi Plus #3Dprinting #3DThursday

Scaled the original files to fit a 7 inch screen. I did have to do a little modification post print to fit my screens bezel’s but this might not be necessary. the keyboard port hole is resized for a USB port and there is a hole in the back for the raspberry pi ports.
Electronics
GeekyGadgets

Raspberry Pi Pico breakout terminal block

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts looking for a quick way to prototype their Raspberry Pi projects, may be interested in a new Raspberry Pi Pico terminal block now available via the Adafruit online store and specifically designed for the microcontroller. Priced at $24.95 the Raspberry Pi terminal block features dual 20-pin 2.54mm pitch header and a single 3-pin 2.54mm pitch header for debugging using the Pico mini PC.
Technology

Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Razer has released a new Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop. With AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, it delivers a fluid gaming experience with stunning graphics. Razer Blade 14 measures ‎8.66 x 12.59 x 0.66 inches and weighs ‎3.92 pounds. As shown I the images, the laptop delivers a similar appearance design with Razer Blade 15, but the more compact and lighter design makes it easier to carry around. Meanwhile, the anodized aluminum casing delivers a durable construction with a premium feel.
Internet
TechRadar

Google Chrome forced to fix yet another zero-day

The latest version of the cross-platform Chrome web browser fixes over a dozen security vulnerabilities including one that was being exploited in the wild. The zero-day vulnerability, discovered by Google Project Zero, and tracked as CVE-2021-30551, is reportedly a type confusion bug that exists in V8, which is Google's open source WebAssembly and JavaScript engine.
Computers
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Zero Clone Offers 4 Cores, 4GB of RAM

The team at Radxa, known for its Rock Pi SBCs, has announced the development of a new SBC known as the Radxa Zero, which looks like a Raspberry Pi Zero but provides four times more CPU cores, twice the clock speed and up to four times more RAM. The most basic model is planned to retail for only $15.
Coding & Programming

Python Type-hints & Docstrings

Automatically insert variables types from Python’s type-hints (3.5+) into Google-style docstrings. In this story, you will follow me along a journey to automatically generate Google-style docstrings from Python type-hints. We will be looking at the following elements. Python type-hints. Insert type-hints into function docstrings. Automation with pre-commit Git hooks. Python...
Computers

Printable Hot-Swap Sockets Make Keyboard Building Even Cooler

Okay, so you want to build a keyboard — something crazy-curvy like the dactyl or dactyl manuform. The kind of keyboard that has to be hand-wired, because key wells and rigid PCBs do not play well together. You want to build this keyboard, but all that hand-wiring would mean that you can’t easily swap switches later. And it will means hours and hours of fiddly soldering. What do you do? You could buy or design your own switch PCBs, but again, those are rigid and space is limited inside of most of these designs.
Computers
Gadget Flow

Razer Blade 14 AMD gaming laptop boasts a compact 14-inch screen with an AMD processor

Experience gameplay on another level with the Razer Blade 14 AMD gaming laptop. This is the first Razer Blade laptop to feature an AMD processor, the 8-core AMD Ryzen 9,5900HX to provide a fast gaming performance. Additionally, this 14-inch gaming laptop will also feature a Quad HD 165 Hz display. You’ll also receive Razer’s staple details, such as per-key Razer Chroma RGB backlighting, THX Spatial Audio for dynamic sound, and a plethora of ports for convenience. Moreover, the Razer Blade 14 is exceptionally fast. This is thanks to a high refresh rate paired with AMD FreeSync Premium technology for crisp visuals. Custom calibrated, each panel ensures vibrancy for excellent color accuracy. You can also use this laptop beyond gaming. In particular, it features a sharp 720p webcam for videoconferences. Finally, the IR sensor also makes logins safe and seamless via Windows Hello.
Electronics

Silverstone Mammoth Splash Resistant PC Case with HEPA Filter

Meet the Silverstone Mammoth mm01 PC Chassis (mm01): a splash resistant big tower computer case ready for harsh environments. It has a partially sealed design with active filtration. It has a HEPA filter to keep dust from entering the case. This mm01 PC case also comes with 2 x air...
Computers

NZXT N7 Z590, The Third Instalment Of Their Intel Boards

If you are shopping for Z590 board and have found the prices a bit too high then NZXT offers a compromise; give up Thunderbolt 4 but pay only $280 for a board with just about everything else. The board offers a lot of flexibility as to what it can be used for, with three PCIe 1x slots, one PCIe 16x which is limited to 4x and one full x16 PCIe port you can fit a wide variety of cards in your system. If storage is more your cup of tea, with four SATA ports and two PCIe M.2 slots the NZXT N7 Z590 has you covered. Those looking to plug in their entire collection of USB devices will also be happy, with eight USB 3.2 ports distributed as four Gen 1, three Gen2 and one Gen 2.2 Type-C port to plug into, not to mention a pair of USB 2.0 for some older peripherals.