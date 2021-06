When we start building low-energy houses, people think that the “low-energy” is a term for the cost to heat and cool the house, which is true. Part of the effect that we get when we start going to these levels of air-sealing and insulation is that you have lower energy bills. But practically, we’re affecting the physics of the wall assembly—we’re literally minimizing the amount of molecular or atomic energy that’s flowing through the wall. When we do that, we have to be really cautious about failure possibilities in walls.