Big Sean Discusses the Importance of Mental Health on Erbo Darden’s ‘The Message’

By Joshua Espinoza
Complex
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Sean, who has been very open about his mental health struggles, believes emotional and psychological coping skills should be taught at an early age. “It really needs to be just like how they teach us about STDs and sex in health class,” Sean said during a recent appearance on Ebro Darden’s The Message series. “They need to make sure they teach us about how to deal with anxiety or how to breathe properly and all of that. It all should be together, because it’s all connected. It’s not like the head is separate from anything, it’s all together.”

