Livestream 88rising’s Benefit Concert ‘Asia Rising Together’
88rising celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a digital benefit concert dubbed Asia Rising Together. The event, presented in partnership with Netflix, will feature a star-studded performance lineup that includes Guapdad 4000, Atarashii Gakko!, NIKI, Bizzy, and Luna Li, as well as guest appearances by RZA, Dumbfoundead, and Ocean Vuong. South Korean rapper/ singer CL has also been tapped to deliver a special introduction.www.complex.com