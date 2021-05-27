Cancel
Music

Livestream 88rising’s Benefit Concert ‘Asia Rising Together’

By Joshua Espinoza
Complex
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the article88rising celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a digital benefit concert dubbed Asia Rising Together. The event, presented in partnership with Netflix, will feature a star-studded performance lineup that includes Guapdad 4000, Atarashii Gakko!, NIKI, Bizzy, and Luna Li, as well as guest appearances by RZA, Dumbfoundead, and Ocean Vuong. South Korean rapper/ singer CL has also been tapped to deliver a special introduction.

www.complex.com
