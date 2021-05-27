Severe Weather Statement issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; St. Marys A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ANNE ARUNDEL...NORTHEASTERN ST. MARYS AND CALVERT COUNTIES At 954 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Chesapeake Beach to near Breezy Point to Golden Beach, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Chesapeake Beach, Deale, Prince Frederick, Sheridan Point, Calvert Cliffs, Hallowing Point, Saint Leonard Creek, Town Creek, Flag Harbor, California, Golden Beach, Dunkirk, Lusby, Saint Leonard, Hollywood, Patuxent River Naval Air Station, Huntingtown, Drum Point and Owings. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH