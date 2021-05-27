Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bedford County, TN

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bedford; Cannon; Cheatham; Clay; Coffee; Cumberland; Davidson; De Kalb; Dickson; Fentress; Giles; Grundy; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Jackson; Lawrence; Lewis; Macon; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Overton; Perry; Pickett; Putnam; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Van Buren; Warren; Wayne; White; Williamson; Wilson DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, TN
County
Macon County, TN
County
Trousdale County, TN
County
Stewart County, TN
County
Van Buren County, TN
County
Grundy County, TN
County
Davidson County, TN
County
Warren County, TN
County
Houston County, TN
County
Robertson County, TN
County
Lewis County, TN
County
Lawrence County, TN
County
Humphreys County, TN
County
Montgomery County, TN
County
Clay County, TN
County
Fentress County, TN
County
Hickman County, TN
City
Jackson, TN
County
Rutherford County, TN
County
Giles County, TN
County
Williamson County, TN
County
Cumberland County, TN
County
Dickson County, TN
County
Marshall County, TN
County
Pickett County, TN
County
Smith County, TN
County
Overton County, TN
City
Dickson, TN
County
Coffee County, TN
County
Wilson County, TN
County
Putnam County, TN
County
Bedford County, TN
County
White County, TN
City
Macon, TN
County
Cheatham County, TN
County
Sumner County, TN
County
Cannon County, TN
County
Maury County, TN
County
Wayne County, TN
City
Rutherford, TN
County
Dekalb County, TN
County
Perry County, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dense Fog Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden: 'Not my intent' to imply veto for bipartisan infrastructure package

President Biden on Saturday sought to clarify remarks that he made earlier this week regarding a bipartisan deal and a potential, larger reconciliation package on infrastructure amid backlash from both progressive and Republican lawmakers. Biden had said on Thursday that he would not sign a bipartisan deal on infrastructure unless...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump slams Harris over southern border trip

Former President Trump criticized Vice President Harris's recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border at his first post-presidential rally on Saturday, claiming she made the trip because he announced he was visiting the area. “Kamala Harris , your vice president, only went to the border yesterday for the one simple reason...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...