Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McPherson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR EASTERN MCPHERSON COUNTY At 859 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located just east of McPherson, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mcpherson, Galva, Canton, Mcpherson Airport and Roxbury. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH