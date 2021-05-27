Flood Advisory issued for Buffalo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 23:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Buffalo FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR SOUTHWESTERN BUFFALO, SOUTHEASTERN GOSPER AND PHELPS COUNTIES At 1102 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is expected in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Holdrege, Bertrand, Elwood, Loomis and Smithfield. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible as another round of thunderstorms move through the area.