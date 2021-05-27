Cancel
NFL expects full stadiums this season, remains cautious

By ROB MAADDI, AP Pro Football Writer
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league expects full stadiums this season and players and staff are being encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. "One of the things we've obviously learned over the last year is not to make projections too far out," Goodell said Wednesday following virtual meetings with team owners.

