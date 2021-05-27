Cancel
Sullivan County, IN

Police pursuit in Sullivan County lands man in jail for meth

ICN
 22 days ago

Mellinger/Sullivan Co. Jail

HYMERA, Ind. - A Lewis man is in jail after fleeing police during a traffic stop in Sullivan County Wednesday afternoon.

Dereck Mellinger, 43, was transported to the Sullivan County Jail, where he is charged with resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle -a level 6 felony and possession of methamphetamine - a level 5 felony. 

https://www.indianacentralnews.com/local-news/police-pursuit-in-sullivan-county-lands-man-in-jail-for-meth

