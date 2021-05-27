Police pursuit in Sullivan County lands man in jail for meth
Mellinger/Sullivan Co. Jail
HYMERA, Ind. - A Lewis man is in jail after fleeing police during a traffic stop in Sullivan County Wednesday afternoon.
Dereck Mellinger, 43, was transported to the Sullivan County Jail, where he is charged with resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle -a level 6 felony and possession of methamphetamine - a level 5 felony.
