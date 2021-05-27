‘The government failed’: Dominic Cummings takes aim at No 10’s Covid response

UK’s well being minister Matt Hancock denies Dominic Cummings’ declare he lied throughout coronavirus pandemic. British Well being Secretary Matt Hancock has defended his dealing with of the coronavirus pandemic following a sequence of damaging allegations from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former high adviser.Going through questioning from politicians, Hancock stated on Thursday that he had “no thought” why Dominic Cummings had a dispute with him and that he had develop into conscious that Cummings had wished him fired.“I’m not liable for anyone else’s testimony, however I’m actually happy to have the prospect to come back right here to give you the option…