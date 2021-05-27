‘The government failed’: Dominic Cummings takes aim at No 10’s Covid response
Former aide lashed out at every aspect of the government’s approach and Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock in particular. Dominic Cummings spent an hours-long session in parliament on Wednesday giving evidence to a joint committee on the government’s response to the Covid pandemic. He took aim at Boris Johnson for overseeing a chaotic response and at the health secretary, Matt Hancock, for what he alleged was lying over preparedness and PPE stocks.www.theguardian.com