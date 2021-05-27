Cancel
‘The government failed’: Dominic Cummings takes aim at No 10’s Covid response

By Anushka Asthana
The Guardian
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer aide lashed out at every aspect of the government’s approach and Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock in particular. Dominic Cummings spent an hours-long session in parliament on Wednesday giving evidence to a joint committee on the government’s response to the Covid pandemic. He took aim at Boris Johnson for overseeing a chaotic response and at the health secretary, Matt Hancock, for what he alleged was lying over preparedness and PPE stocks.

