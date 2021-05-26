Delta announces $1 million donation to BCRF from the Delta people and customers

Click below to request access to Delta Live Tables. Delta Live Tables is a new managed service for ETL from Databricks that builds upon our existing Delta Lake and Databricks technologies. It makes a great deal easier for engineers to focus on their data SLAs that they want to meet, without having to manually engineer significant amounts of the pipeline. Delta Live Tables is going to manage your data flow for you, and abstract away a lot of the complicated bits of getting streaming right. It’s going to make it a lot simpler to switch back and forth between batch and streaming, as well as make it easier to take advantage of the incremental processing that streaming provides, and get the benefits of both improved performance, as well as reduced processing costs by minimizing the amount of data that you actually need to process. It also makes a great deal simpler to manage your pipelines, by providing you a new user interface that will allow you to start and stop pipelines through the click of a button. As well as be able to dictate whether or not you want to restart the pipeline, or refresh certain tables in the pipeline. It makes it a great deal easier to come in and deploy updates to your pipelines, and maintains the health of your pipelines overall.