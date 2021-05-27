Cancel
Russia, growing domestic operations biggest misinformation threats on Facebook

By United Press International
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleMay 26 (UPI) — Russia leads the world in pushing misinformation on Facebook, a threat report issued by the social media company Wednesday indicates. While Facebook has announced when such operations have been identified and taken town over the past four years, the company said it wanted to conduct a broader analysis of “what’s changed, how threat actors have evolved, what have defenders done that’s worked and hasn’t.”

