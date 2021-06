These last few weeks I’ve been thinking a lot about black gold… also known as compost. It is growing season in the northern hemisphere, and on any given day you’ll find me knee deep in my garden – weeding, planting, or just admiring the tiny plot that feeds my family and provides a bounty of flowers all season long. This year our raised beds needed to be rebuilt before we planted, and I am making many trips with the wheelbarrow to the compost piles to amend the soil. Adding nutrients and organic matter to the tired dirt works like magic. Within weeks, those beds will be full of happy seedlings and the hard work will pay off.