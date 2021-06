The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday heads back to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas with what figures to be a surprisingly fun main draw. From a marquee standpoint, UFC on ESPN 25 is a one-fight card: the Chan Sung Jung-Dan Ige headliner promises to be a banger and also looks to be the only bout with any sort of immediate stakes. Beyond that, entertainment exists up and down the six-fight slate. Alexey Oleynik’s brand of heavyweight strangeness is always worth watching, and veterans like Marlon Vera, Julian Erosa and Matt Brown always carry the potential for some violence.