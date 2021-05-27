Legislation intends to hold cops accountable

When a toy fatally injures a child, every model of this toy is pulled from the market and everyone responsible for the manufacture and sale of this toy is held responsible. When said child (or parent) is killed by an assault weapon, there are thoughts, prayers and the usual condolences, which were delivered to the kid killed in the previous mass shooting and will be used again in the next mass shooting. Why aren’t the laws and regulations applied to safe toys applied to instruments designed to kill — guns? We need laws that hold everyone in the gun business accountable — starting with the weapon manufacturer, the ammunition manufacturer, and everyone involved with the transportation, marketing, distribution, sale, venues for display and legislators who refuse to pass gun safety laws.