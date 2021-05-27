Legislation intends to hold cops accountable
Families and activists impacted by police brutality throughout California support a bill that intends to revoke officers who have a history of misconduct of their badges. The Kenneth Ross Jr. Police Decertification Act looks to increase accountability for law enforcement officers who commit serious misconduct and illegally violate a person’s civil rights. This bill could also strengthen key civil rights laws in California, such as the Tom Bane Civil Rights Act, preventing abuse and other violations of rights by law enforcement.viewpointsonline.org