Batesville, AR

News of Other Days

 16 days ago

Keith McGaha of the Batesville Junior High School Pioneers crossed the finish line first to win the 400-meter dash at the track meet Tuesday at Pioneer Stadium. The Batesville High School track team served notice to three Region 2-AAA track teams during a meet Tuesday afternoon at Pioneer Stadium – it will have to be reckoned with during the district meeting.

Batesville, AR
Obituaries
Obituaries
Arkansas StateMalvern Daily Record

HSC celebrates Arkansas Extension Homemakers Month

In honor of Arkansas Extension Homemakers Month in May, Hot Spring County Judge Dennis Thornton officially signed a proclamation to proclaim May —Arkansas Homemakers Extension Month in Hot Spring County Friday at the courthouse. Thornton read and signed the proclamation with Mary Reeves, president of Homemakers Extension Council for Hot...
Arkansas StateSouthwest Times Record

Here is the schedule for the Arkansas high school spring sports state championships

Following a week of state tournament action, the Arkansas high school spring sports state championship games are now set for baseball, softball, girls soccer and boys soccer. In the past, the state title games have been played in Fayetteville on the University of Arkansas campus, but this year, the championships have been moved to Benton due to the Razorbacks baseball team having a series at home starting Thursday, as well as the Razorbacks softball team hosting an NCAA Regional starting Friday.
Arkansas StatePress Argus-Courier

Arkansas high school state tournament roundup: Greenwood baseball team outlasts Batesville

In a wild 5A baseball quarterfinal, Greenwood hung on for a 5-4 win against Batesville on Friday night in Jonesboro. The Bulldogs (20-10) broke a 2-all score in the top of the seventh on a bases-loaded walk from Hunter Houston, scoring Luke Brewer. They added two more runs when Andrew Elliott was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, followed by an RBI single from Dylan Strozier.
Batesville, ARGuard Online

Elliott named group publisher

Paxton Media Group’s west Arkansas division welcomed new group publisher Mark Elliott on Thursday. In addition to his role as publisher of the Log Cabin Democrat in Conway, Elliott will oversee Paxton Media Group’s newspapers in Russellville, Batesville, Searcy, Heber Springs and Clinton. He takes over for Frank Leto who...
Batesville, ARGuard Online

Births

Jonathan and Kimberly Boester of Highland, Dalton, Emily, Tommie, Liberty and Alivia have announced the birth of a daughter and sister at White River Medical Center on April 26, 2021. The baby weighed 6 pounds, 14.8 ounces and has been named Kaitlin Skye Boester. Grandparents are Floyd Eugean Nixon, Shane...
Arkansas StateKATV

4 dead in three-vehicle collision near Batesville

BATESVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Four people died in a head-on collision near Batesville in northern Arkansas, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police. Kathy Smith, 58, of Batesville; Brenda Horn, 76, of Sulphur Rock; Donna Crabtree, 77, of Sulphur Rock; and Judy Knox, 78, of Halls, Tennessee died in the crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 69, about 80 miles northeast of Little Rock.
Independence County, ARGuard Online

Griffin withdraws DC ordinance

Thursday afternoon District Court Judge Chaney Taylor sent a letter to Daniel Haney, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney and legal counsel for Independence County. “In response to your letter of May 13, 2021, regarding the captioned matter, first, I regard the safety of the Independence County public and my employees as my first and foremost concern. The county judge’s proposal to cut the District Court budget so severely that it would be forced to cease operations has caused a great deal of consternation among the citizenry and my employees. As you know, State District Courts are Constitutionally-mandated courts that must be funded. In the interest of public safety and in order to resolve this situation of the county judge’s proposal to defund district court and to remove any threat of endangering the public, I have instructed my Chief Clerk to ensure that this month’s fine/cost revenues are remitted to Independence County, along with the City of Batesville fine/cost revenues previously sent to the City of Batesville. In exchange, it’s my understanding that you, acting as counsel for and on behalf of Independence County, hereby agree and acknowledge that proposed ordinance 2021-17 will be withdrawn from consideration by the Quorum Court and that no such proposal to reduce our 2021 budget will be made again. In our meeting on May 12, 2021, as you know, we did not discuss A.C.A. § 16-17-707, nor do I do so in this letter.”
Batesville, ARlyon.edu

Lyon College adds anthropology major

Lyon College recently approved the addition of an anthropology major, joining a small handful of Arkansas universities that offer the degree. Provost Melissa Taverner said this move confirms that anthropology, the study of humanity and culture, is central to the College’s liberal arts mission. “By moving this program of study...
Batesville, ARlyon.edu

Lyon senior excited to explore options after graduation

Senior Michael Humphrey, of Strawberry, does not know exactly what he will do after graduation, and he is excited to explore the possibilities. “Elementary and high school you had to do, and going to college was expected of me,” he said. “This is the first opportunity where I can do whatever I want to do.”
Batesville, ARGuard Online

Scots Finish in Fifth Place at AMC Championship

EUGENE, Mo. – The Lyon College women’s golf team finished in fifth place at the American Midwest Conference Championship this afternoon. Sydney Czanstkowski saved her best golf for the final day of the tournament as the freshman carded an 80 to climb three spots up the leaderboard. Czanstkowski’s strong showing in the AMC Championship earned the Mountain Home product a sixth-place finish and Second-Team All-AMC Honors.