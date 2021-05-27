Ralph Mandarino – Belle Vernon, Rostraver Township

Ralph Mandarino, 89, of Belle Vernon, Rostraver Township, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Monongahela Valley Hospital, Monongahela. Born Nov. 16, 1931 in Belle Vernon, he was the son of the late Dominick and Maretta Muoio Mandarino. A resident of Belle Vernon for over 23 years, Mr. Mandarino was a member of St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church, Belle Vernon. Ralph was a veteran of the Korean War having served in the U.S. Navy, was a retired computer sales manager and enjoyed western movies, especially westerns with John Wayne. He is survived by his wife, Rita Mae Lewandowski Mandarino, to whom he was married 66 years; and daughter, Janet Andrea Mandarino of The Villages, Fla. He is preceded in death by his brother, Louis Mandarino; and sister, Theresa Chalfant. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 28, at PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, family owned and operated, 626 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-6183. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Michael J. Crookston of St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church officiating. Interment will take place in Belle Vernon Cemetery. In accordance with state mandates masks MUST be worn and social distancing must be maintained. Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.