New background investigation initiative will include everyone by end of 2023

By Jessie Bur
Military Times
Military Times
 3 days ago
The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency’s new program for continuously monitoring individuals with security clearances, Trusted Workforce 2.0, should have all agencies and contractors onboarded by the end of 2023, the agency’s director, William Lietzau, said at a May 26 roundtable with the House Oversight and Reform Committee. Currently, most...

