Cañon City, CO

Royal Gorge Bridge & Park adds to daily summer lineup

By The Daily Record
Daily Record
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those who are looking for summer fun that includes both cultural and wildlife education for the whole family, check out the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park in Cañon City. In addition to learning about the architectural wonder that is America’s highest suspension bridge, this summer the park also offers live raptor shows, custom animal experiences and Native American dances from Memorial Day through Labor Day, included in their general admission ticket.

