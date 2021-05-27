Cancel
Arizona State

Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

By Arizona Daily Star
tucson.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAP Ministries: Devin Booker Starting Five, an initiative of Phoenix Suns Charities, brought five Arizona nonprofits to their home game on May 7 to surprise each organization with a check for $100,000. GAP Ministries, a Tucson nonprofit, was one of the recipients of the grant program, which seeks to “improve the lives of youths and families in need.” Each organization was brought to the game under the guise of meeting board members to further discuss their proposal. This grant allows GAP to rehabilitate three of their existing sports courts and build three new ones to allow kids in care a chance to get active and learn fair play.

tucson.com
