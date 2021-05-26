Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Planning for the future

By Amber Risner
Guard Online
 8 days ago

In light of graduations season, and as young people, we are always told to plan for the future; save your money, invest, insure etc. But what about as age? What does planning for the future look like when we are 70?. Ageing is inevitable. No vitamin, surgery or money can...

www.guardonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estate Planning#Medicaid#Stroke#Future Planning#Retirement Planning#Retirement Home#Important People#401k#Insurance#Medical Problems#Home Care#Money#Difficult Things#Social Workers#Mind#Graduations Season#Heber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Economy
Related
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

The future of healthcare lies with nurses, says AARP

A friend I’ll call Howard just completed a three-day stay in the hospital. At 40, this was his first intense experience as a patient. "I was amazed at how great the nurses were. They were incredibly knowledgeable and basically did almost everything," he said. Howard learned one of the best-kept secrets in America: Most of what our health care system does is provide nursing care.
Arkansas StateLog Cabin Democrat

Ask the Medicare professional

I have been getting several calls from people I do not know trying to tell me I am able to get the $148 on my Medicare part B premium. What is this all about? Thank you, Cathy. While it is true some people will get, he $148 back for their premium, however there is a catch to that. First to receive it all back, in the state of Arkansas you do have to be disabled and eligible for Medicare or be age 65 and older and on Medicare. You then must qualify for Medicaid.
Economyheraldstandard.com

Your Financial Future: The Medicare alphabet of plans

When people are retiring before reaching age 65, it can be challenging to find affordable health care insurance. Most companies no longer provide coverage to their retirees. If you do not qualify for a subsidy from the government health exchange, it could cost $800 or more per month. That will break many budgets.
Health Servicestheleadernews.com

Plan for Long-Term Care

Although nobody wants to think they will need nursing home care, the truth is that according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services someone turning 65 today has a 56% percent chance of developing a disability serious enough to require long-term care and services. To add insult to injury, long-term care often comes with a hefty price tag. If you don’t qualify for Medicaid benefits from the start, you will potentially deplete your life savings until you qualify, ultimately leaving your family with nothing to show for your years of work.
EducationSun-Gazette

Resilience needs to be schools’ future focus

A Pennsylvania House of Representatives joint committee hearing last week was an excellent venue for delving into the issue of increased mental health resources being in place for students when schools across the state reopen fully. Judging from the progress on the coronavirus front, it is anticipated that reopening will...
Healthmomblogsociety.com

5 Benefits of Aging in Place for Seniors

Have you recently retired and started to wonder where you should spend the upcoming years? Then, chances are that you have already discovered that there are many options available to you. From senior living communities to care homes, the choice is vast and easy to customize. But before you start...
Madison, SDdailyleaderextra.com

LAIC Annual Meeting highlights successes, plans for the future

One of the signature elements of a successful community or area is activity based on vision and geared towards growth. The vision piece is driven by engaged community citizens and business leaders that know the strengths and weaknesses of their geography and infrastructure and work toward bringing in companies and jobs that are a good fit for available resources.
Jackson, CAledger.news

Your Input is Needed to Plan for Jackson's Future

The City of Jackson has embarked on a process to update its General Plan. The City of Jackson is updating its General Plan — a document that serves as the city’s ‘Playbook’ for decisions on land use, infrastructure, public services, resource conservation, and much more!. The update will address critical...
Personal Financefarmweeknow.com

Additional tax credits available to reduce health care costs

Additional marketplace health care savings will be available through HealthCare.gov until Aug. 15. This special enrollment period, a result of the American Rescue Plan, allows new and current enrollees additional time to evaluate their coverage needs with increased tax credits available to reduce premiums. As of April 1, nearly 2...
Frankfort, KYkentuckytoday.com

Uninsured Kentuckians can get help with health care

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – For a limited time, more uninsured Kentuckians are eligible for reduced health care coverage under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, passed by Congress as a stimulus package due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To take advantage of reduced and no-cost plans, eligible Kentuckians, both uninsured...
Public Healthillinois.edu

Why do we need a health care equity law?

On April 27, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 158, a health care equity bill sponsored by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, making law the Illinois Health Care and Human Services Reform Act. In drafting the bill, the caucus consulted with Ruby Mendenhall, an Illinois professor of African American studies and sociology and assistant dean for diversity and democratization of health innovation at the Carle Illinois College of Medicine. Mendenhall has researched health care disparities and public health concerns in underserved populations. She discussed the law and its provisions with News Bureau biomedical sciences editor Liz Ahlberg Touchstone.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Sen. Murray Reintroduces Legislation to Expand Primary Care Access for Women and Children

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Senators Patty Murray (D-WA) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) reintroduced the Ensuring Access to Primary Care for Women & Children Act, legislation to help ensure individuals and families can continue to see primary care providers who best meet their needs, by reinstating the alignment of Medicaid payments with Medicare payments for two more years and during any public health emergency, including the current COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation would also expand the alignment in payments to include certain providers who are especially important to women's health, including: obstetricians and gynecologists, nurse practitioners, certified nurse-midwives, and physician assistants.
Congress & Courtspetproductnews.com

PIJAC Urges Congress to Pass the One Health Act

The Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council (PIJAC) is urging Congress to pass S. 861 and H.R. 2061, the Advancing Emergency Preparedness Through One Health Act (One Health Act). Mike Bober, president and CEO of PIJAC, issued a statement in late May citing the importance of bill. “As the COVID-19 pandemic...
Kidsalabama.gov

Pandemic Help Available to Foster Youths Transitioning into Adulthood

MONTGOMERY – Some young adults who left foster care during the COVID-19 pandemic now have the opportunity to return temporarily and receive additional support from the Alabama Department of Human Resources. The new option is part of the Supporting Foster Youth and Families through the Pandemic Act, a federal law...
Healthalternativemedicine.com

Alignment Health Plan – A Comparison of Health Plans

Health, as we have often heard, is wealth. Without good health, one can possibly not do anything, including working and making money. This makes every effort we make towards ensuring that our health is always in the best of shape, a worthy one. Healthcare can be pretty expensive which is...
Relationshipsthecut.com

‘I Just Found Out About My Wife’s Big Trust Fund!’

My wife and I got married last year. I’m in my mid 30s, and she’s in her early 30s. During our relationship, she shared with me that she had a trust fund that could help us with a down payment for our first home, but she didn’t know how much money was in the account.