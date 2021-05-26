Planning for the future

I have been getting several calls from people I do not know trying to tell me I am able to get the $148 on my Medicare part B premium. What is this all about? Thank you, Cathy. While it is true some people will get, he $148 back for their premium, however there is a catch to that. First to receive it all back, in the state of Arkansas you do have to be disabled and eligible for Medicare or be age 65 and older and on Medicare. You then must qualify for Medicaid.