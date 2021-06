Blue Devil Daniel Moughon, above, was the winning pitcher during Mathews High School’s final Region 1A playoff game against West Point on Monday at Mathews Parks and Recreation. Relief pitcher Timmy Dehoux is shown below getting one of his two hits and two RBIs. The score was 10-2, with relief pitcher Aidan West scoring one hit, two RBIs, two runs, and two stolen bases. Dawson Adams scored one hit and one RBI and made “two great defensive plays at third base to prevent West Point from scoring,” said Coach Al DeWitt. Mathews was scheduled for a playoff game against Essex on Wednesday to determine which team will play in the Region 1A Championship on Friday.